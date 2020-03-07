Fact Check: What’s wrong with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J), which fell -5.27 points or -5.42% to trade at $91.99 as last check. The stock closed last session at $97.26 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 424109 contracts so far this session. J shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.02 million shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a 4.22% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for J stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $107.93 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 17.33% from where the J share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.58 over a week and tumble down $-3.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $104, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $70.89 stood for a -11.54% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.08 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.57. This figure suggests that J stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current J readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 55.44% at this stage. This figure means that J share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) would settle between $99.64/share to $102.02/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $95.6 mark, then the market for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $93.94 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.47. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at The Benchmark Company, assumed coverage of J assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 16.

J equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, J stock price is currently trading at 15.04X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 32.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.1. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.