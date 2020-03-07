Big Change Today: Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is off 4.53% while 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is off 4.76%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) is currently trading at around $14.34, a price level that means its value has jumped 53.20% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, GMRE shares have hit a high of $15.78 and a low of $14.30. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $15.95 and a low of $9.36, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.53%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates’.

Comparatively, GMRE’s year to date performance is at 13.53%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 5.70% over the last week and 0.13% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.55, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.38% and 3.42% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 7 analysts have given Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) a consensus price target of 14.75, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $17.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $15.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 10.38% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 15.65%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 4.4 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.30 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. B. Riley FBR issued a stock update for Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) on March 06, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Neutral” rating. National Securities on February 07, 2020 rated the stock at Buy. 7 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 7 rate it as a Hold; 6 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 17.47%, while it is -0.77% below and -5.01% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 224437.0 against a 3-month average of 470.60K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 75.33% of the Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) total float.

Meanwhile, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has lost -6.24% over the course of a year, with the price now at $16.61. According to a American City Business Journals story on Mar-03-20, ‘New Campbell headquarters for 8×8 sells to NYC investors’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.76% lower, and went as high as $18.0342 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $17.34 and $18.0342. The shares of the company are below the target price of $24.68 by -48.59%. The current market cap of the company is $1.80B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -14.46% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -37.72% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -11.74% in the past one month, -8.11% loss in 3 months, and -26.81% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of EGHT during past week was calculated to be 5.96% while that of a month was 4.53%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$1.54 and -$0.26 for the next quarter but will grow at 17.30% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 59.00% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 27.40% to $119.42M. 14 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $118.89M and a high of $120.94M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -89.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the EGHT stock, the company needs to record a growth of -47.5% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $24.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $19.38 while its 200-day moving average is $21.57. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, EGHT has around 103.29M shares outstanding that normally trades 99.13M of its float. The price of EGHT recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -6.49% with 0.90 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.61 while its RSI stands at 31.75.

Analysts are estimating that the EGHT stock price might go down by -80.61%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $30.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $18.50. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -11.38% from its current price. All in all, the price of EGHT has decreased by -4.70% so far this year.