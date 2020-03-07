A Deeper Look At Why Yext Inc. (YEXT) is Down 4.52% in Current Trading, Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Down 4.83%

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is currently trading at around $14.36, a price level that means its value has jumped 11.93% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, YEXT shares have hit a high of $15.70 and a low of $14.75. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $23.32 and a low of $12.83, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.52%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Yext Appoints Seth Waugh to Board of Directors’.

Comparatively, YEXT’s year to date performance is at 4.30%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has retained price level over the last week and -3.22% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.81, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 7.33% and 4.77% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 7 analysts have given Yext Inc. (YEXT) a consensus price target of 18.79, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.30 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Oppenheimer issued a stock update for Yext Inc. (YEXT) on December 06, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley on October 16, 2019 rated the stock at Underweight. 6 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 6 rate it as a Hold; 5 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -16.55%, while it is -6.24% below and -8.96% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 446546.0 against a 3-month average of 1.16M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 83.26% of the Yext Inc. (YEXT) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $152.66 million worth of the company’s shares. Capital World Investors purchased 9.21 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 8.37 million shares.

The top investor is Smallcap World Fund that owns 8.66 million shares valued at 137.63 million. The company has a 7.54% stake in Yext Inc. The Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns 2.95 million shares valued at 46.86 million, which represents a total stake of 2.57% of the company’s shares. Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd holds 2.75 million shares in Yext Inc., which makes up 2.40% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has gained 122.43% over the course of a year, with the price now at $6.80. According to a Zacks story on Mar-06-20, ‘Has Digital Turbine (APPS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.83% lower, and went as high as $7.28 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $6.64 and $7.28. The shares of the company are below the target price of $9.46 by -39.12%. The current market cap of the company is $582.98M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -1.43% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -25.53% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 8.02% in the past one month, -13.56% loss in 3 months, and -2.99% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of APPS during past week was calculated to be 10.86% while that of a month was 8.79%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.09 and $0.25 for the next quarter but will grow at 88.70% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 36.22% for the next fiscal year and by 25.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 41.40% to $38.45M. 6 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $38.25M and a high of $38.9M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 341.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the APPS stock, the company needs to record a growth of -61.76% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $11.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $6.87 while its 200-day moving average is $6.49. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, APPS has around 81.65M shares outstanding that normally trades 77.04M of its float. The price of APPS recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 23.74% with 0.55 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.51 while its RSI stands at 52.29.

Analysts are estimating that the APPS stock price might go down by -91.18%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $13.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $9.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -32.35% from its current price. All in all, the price of APPS has increased by 0.14% so far this year.