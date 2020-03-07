3D Systems Corporation (DDD) decrease 4.56% while DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) surge 4.79% – Why it happened?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is currently trading at around $8.59, a price level that means its value has jumped 32.87% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, DDD shares have hit a high of $9.61 and a low of $8.83. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $12.56 and a low of $6.47, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.56%. That was after the news story published on Feb-29-20 that was titled ‘Here’s What Analysts Are Forecasting For 3D Systems Corporation After Its Full-Year Results’.

Comparatively, DDD’s year to date performance is at 2.86%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -7.60% over the last week and -23.14% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.71, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 7.48% and 6.46% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 8 analysts have given 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) a consensus price target of 9.92, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $14.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $7.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 9.58% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 38.64%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -22.71 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.90 for the stock, suggesting that investors Underweight the stock. Piper Sandler issued a stock update for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) on January 28, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Neutral” rating. Loop Capital on January 16, 2020 rated the stock at Sell. 4 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 3 of the 4 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -3.74%, while it is -19.10% below and -21.49% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.02 million against a 3-month average of 2.06M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 75.51% of the 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) total float.

Meanwhile, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has gained 12.10% over the course of a year, with the price now at $5.14. According to a Simply Wall St. story on Mar-02-20, ‘Is DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?’. The shares of the company were last trading at 4.79% higher, and went as high as $5.36 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $4.83 and $5.36. The shares of the company are below the target price of $9.31 by -81.13%. The current market cap of the company is $678.02M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -21.92% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -41.73% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -13.25% in the past one month, -31.33% loss in 3 months, and -12.48% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of DHT during past week was calculated to be 7.75% while that of a month was 6.29%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.07 and $1.44 for the next quarter but will shrink at -717.20% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 6.02% for the next fiscal year and by 5.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 105.80% to $160.25M. 6 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $131M and a high of $181.33M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 55.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the DHT stock, the company needs to record a growth of -75.1% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $9.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $6.53 while its 200-day moving average is $6.40. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, DHT has around 138.09M shares outstanding that normally trades 108.91M of its float. The price of DHT recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -5.94% with 0.38 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.75 while its RSI stands at 36.68.

Analysts are estimating that the DHT stock price might go down by -114.01%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $11.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $6.50. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -26.46% from its current price. All in all, the price of DHT has decreased by -40.70% so far this year.