Why Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Lost 4.55%, American Express Company (AXP) Lost 4.98% And What Analysts Say to Do Now

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) is currently trading at around $8.39, a price level that means its value has jumped 19.69% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, VG shares have hit a high of $9.11 and a low of $8.68. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $13.75 and a low of $7.01, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.55%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘Vonage’s Marcela Gonzalez Cagle honored with 2020 Circle of Excellence Award’.

Comparatively, VG’s year to date performance is at 18.62%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -1.46% over the last week and -2.44% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.45, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.46% and 4.82% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) a consensus price target of 14.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Dougherty & Company issued a stock update for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) on February 19, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Needham on December 23, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -19.38%, while it is -2.91% below and -10.71% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 324655.0 against a 3-month average of 3.65M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 100.22% of the Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $239.85 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 24.41 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Scopia Capital Management LP acquired over 12.12 million shares.

The top investor is iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF that owns 11.37 million shares valued at 89.93 million. The company has a 4.69% stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. The First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund owns 8.47 million shares valued at 95.98 million, which represents a total stake of 3.49% of the company’s shares. Smallcap World Fund holds 8.39 million shares in Vonage Holdings Corp., which makes up 3.46% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has gained 1.80% over the course of a year, with the price now at $105.41. According to a Business Wire story on Mar-06-20, ‘American Express Goes Hollywood With the Opening of its Largest Centurion® Lounge’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.98% lower, and went as high as $112.585 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $109.70 and $112.585. The shares of the company are below the target price of $140.30 by -33.1%. The current market cap of the company is $91.99B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -17.33% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -23.68% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -15.86% in the past one month, -4.83% loss in 3 months, and -6.30% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of AXP during past week was calculated to be 5.23% while that of a month was 2.81%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $7.99 and $9.97 for the next quarter but will grow at 9.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 10.47% for the next fiscal year and by 9.89% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 7.00% to $11.22B. 19 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $11.05B and a high of $11.46B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 17.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the AXP stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $127.14 while its 200-day moving average is $122.47. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, AXP has around 829.21M shares outstanding that normally trades 806.32M of its float. The price of AXP recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -1.66% with 4.40 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.07 while its RSI stands at 30.99.