Why should you care? – Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) advances 5.71% while Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) loses 2.45%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) is currently trading at around $8.88, a price level that means its value has jumped 143.29% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, EQX shares have hit a high of $8.47 and a low of $8.11. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $10.30 and a low of $3.65, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 5.71%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Kirkland Lake Gold, Equinox Gold, DRDGOLD, Franco-Nevada and Kinross Gold’.

Comparatively, EQX’s year to date performance is at 9.09%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -6.46% over the last week and 1.94% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.58, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.44% and 6.28% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 6 analysts have given Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) a consensus price target of$10.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $11.95, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $8.46. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 12.34% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 25.69%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -4.96 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.10 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. 6 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 6 rate it as a Hold; 4 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 43.39%, while it is 7.75% above and 2.99% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 341510.0 against a 3-month average of 494.77K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 46.23% of the Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) total float.

Meanwhile, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has gained 59.25% over the course of a year, with the price now at $106.93. According to a Bloomberg story on Mar-04-20, ‘Roku Says It Doesnt Plan to Create Original Shows at This Time’. The shares of the company were last trading at -2.45% lower, and went as high as $110.45 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $105.6531 and $110.45. The shares of the company are below the target price of $152.10 by -42.24%. The current market cap of the company is $12.53B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -17.36% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -39.43% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -14.03% in the past one month, -19.45% loss in 3 months, and -30.13% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of ROKU during past week was calculated to be 6.70% while that of a month was 6.21%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.52 and -$0.75 for the next quarter but will grow at 86.80% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 42.30% for the next fiscal year and by 11.50% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 48.50% to $306.99M. 16 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $300.61M and a high of $311M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -141.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the ROKU stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $128.80 while its 200-day moving average is $124.72. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, ROKU has around 114.31M shares outstanding that normally trades 64.23M of its float. The price of ROKU recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -2.75% with 7.33 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 31.88. All in all, the price of ROKU has decreased by -18.14% so far this year.