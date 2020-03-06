Why seeing volatile movements today? KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), Exelon Corporation (EXC)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is currently trading at around $26.97, a price level that means its value has jumped 22.54% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, KKR shares have hit a high of $29.095 and a low of $27.815. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $34.14 and a low of $22.01, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.33%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘BMC, Backed by KKR, Is Buying Compuware in Its Biggest Deal Yet’.

Comparatively, KKR’s year to date performance is at -3.36%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -2.29% over the last week and -13.53% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.23, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.64% and 3.18% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) a consensus price target of 37.21, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.90 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Barclays issued a stock update for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) on February 03, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Overweight” rating. JMP Securities on January 13, 2020 rated the stock at Mkt Perform. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -2.80%, while it is -12.56% below and -15.08% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.14 million against a 3-month average of 3.26M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 83.38% of the KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $1.4 billion worth of the company’s shares. ValueAct Holdings, L.P. purchased 45.78 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Vulcan Value Partners, LLC acquired over 30.12 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 14.03 million shares valued at 354.47 million. The company has a 2.51% stake in KKR & Co. Inc. The Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund owns 12.59 million shares valued at 318.09 million, which represents a total stake of 2.26% of the company’s shares. Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund holds 12.5 million shares in KKR & Co. Inc., which makes up 2.24% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) has lost -4.75% over the course of a year, with the price now at $44.10. According to a Business Wire story on Mar-05-20, ‘Community Projects Offered Helping Hand Through ComEd Competitive Grant Program’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.40% lower, and went as high as $46.39 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $45.29 and $46.39. The shares of the company are below the target price of $55.06 by -24.85%. The current market cap of the company is $47.06B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -6.42% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -13.83% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -4.08% in the past one month, 4.23% gain in 3 months, and -3.90% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of EXC during past week was calculated to be 4.85% while that of a month was 2.46%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $3.01 and $3.00 for the next quarter but will grow at 45.70% for the year. Earnings per share will decrease by -4.34% for the next fiscal year and by -2.30% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -3.70% to $8.78B. 6 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $6.8B and a high of $9.59B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 420.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the EXC stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $47.10 while its 200-day moving average is $46.89. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, EXC has around 1.02B shares outstanding that normally trades 971.86M of its float. The price of EXC recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 2.19% with 1.36 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.32 while its RSI stands at 39.32.