Why is Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Down 5.85% Today And CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Down 3.29%? Take your pick

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is currently trading at around $16.25, a price level that means its value has jumped -1.75% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, ASB shares have hit a high of $17.345 and a low of $16.63. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $23.61 and a low of $16.54, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.85%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Associated Banc-Corp Decreases Prime Rate’.

Comparatively, ASB’s year to date performance is at -21.69%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -3.68% over the last week and -14.09% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.63, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.01% and 2.74% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) a consensus price target of 22.56, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $25.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $20.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 29.35% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 35.0%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 18.75 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Raymond James issued a stock update for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on February 20, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Mkt Perform” rating. Wells Fargo on January 06, 2020 rated the stock at Underweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -21.00%, while it is -20.36% below and -15.75% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 827612.0 against a 3-month average of 1.16M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 78.01% of the Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $340.38 million worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 15.18 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired over 11.19 million shares.

The top investor is iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF that owns 4.64 million shares valued at 99.4 million. The company has a 2.96% stake in Associated Banc-Corp. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 4.57 million shares valued at 96.59 million, which represents a total stake of 2.92% of the company’s shares. DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds 4.39 million shares in Associated Banc-Corp, which makes up 2.81% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has gained 20.16% over the course of a year, with the price now at $63.87. According to a Zacks story on Mar-05-20, ‘Can Telemedicine be a Market Savior on Rising Corona Scare?’. The shares of the company were last trading at -3.29% lower, and went as high as $66.98 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $64.83 and $66.98. The shares of the company are below the target price of $84.25 by -31.91%. The current market cap of the company is $86.35B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -10.21% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -17.08% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -1.33% in the past one month, -12.59% loss in 3 months, and 8.82% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of CVS during past week was calculated to be 4.98% while that of a month was 3.17%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $5.08 and $7.60 for the next quarter but will grow at 861.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 6.37% for the next fiscal year and by 5.90% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 4.00% to $64.11B. 13 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $62.84B and a high of $66.33B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 387.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the CVS stock, the company needs to record a growth of -33.08% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $85.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $70.93 while its 200-day moving average is $64.46. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, CVS has around 1.31B shares outstanding that normally trades 1.30B of its float. The price of CVS recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 5.41% with 2.66 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.95 while its RSI stands at 41.24.

Analysts are estimating that the CVS stock price might go down by -70.66%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $109.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $71.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -11.16% from its current price. All in all, the price of CVS has decreased by -11.11% so far this year.