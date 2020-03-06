Why eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Stock is Up Almost 6.64% Today

What just happened? eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) stock value has climbed by nearly 6.64% or (0.03 points) to $0.44 from its previous close of $0.41. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 231042 contracts so far this session. EMAN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 265.14 thousand shares, but with a 46.85 million float and a -1.93% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EMAN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 184.09% from where the EMAN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.02 over a week and tumble down $-0.08 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $0.95, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/18/19. The recent low of $0.25 stood for a -53.69% since 08/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.25 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is less volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for eMagin Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 51.18. This figure suggests that EMAN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EMAN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 34.73% at this stage. This figure means that EMAN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that eMagin Corporation (EMAN) would settle between $0.43/share to $0.44/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.4 mark, then the market for eMagin Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.4 for its downside target.

Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw, assumed coverage of EMAN assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on June 23. H.C. Wainwright, analysts launched coverage of eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 16. Analysts at Oppenheimer, made their first call for the equity with a Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 30.

EMAN equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EMAN stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.9. eMagin Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 6.9.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 32.5% to hit $7.2 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.4% from $26.23 million to a noteworthy $26.6 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, eMagin Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 80% to hit $-0.01 per share. For the fiscal year, EMAN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 52.4% to hit $-0.1 per share.