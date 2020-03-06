Why Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) Shares Are Crashing -6.05 Percent Today

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $3.26, the shares have already lost -0.21 points (-6.05% lower) from its previous close of $3.47. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 445066 contracts so far this session. ATRS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.42 million shares, but with a 0.15 billion float and a 15.67% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ATRS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.44 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 97.55% from where the ATRS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.25 over a week and tumble down $-0.45 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.13, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/12/19. The recent low of $2.6 stood for a -36.45% since 04/18/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.01 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Antares Pharma, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.17. This figure suggests that ATRS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ATRS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 67.45% at this stage. This figure means that ATRS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) would settle between $3.54/share to $3.62/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.32 mark, then the market for Antares Pharma, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.18 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.16. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright lifted target price for shares of ATRS but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on October 23. The price target has been raised from $5 to $3.50. H.C. Wainwright, analysts launched coverage of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 23. Analysts at Raymond James, made their first call for the equity with a Strong Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to April 21.

ATRS equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ATRS stock price is currently trading at 39.89X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 57.4. Antares Pharma, Inc. current P/B ratio of 12.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 32.5% to hit $30.85 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 18.5% from $123860 to a noteworthy $146840. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Antares Pharma, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 100% to hit $0 per share. For the fiscal year, ATRS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 900% to hit $0.08 per share.