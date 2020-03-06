What’s Really Driving Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Stock Down -5.02% Today

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -5.02% or (-0.09 points) to $1.7 from its previous close of $1.79. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 238521 contracts so far this session. WPRT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 449.41 thousand shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a -8.67% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WPRT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.1 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 200% from where the WPRT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.16 over a week and tumble down $-0.9 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.39, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/11/19. The recent low of $1.21 stood for a -49.85% since 07/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Westport Fuel Systems Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 25.59. This figure suggests that WPRT stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WPRT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.81% at this stage. This figure means that WPRT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) would settle between $1.89/share to $1.99/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.73 mark, then the market for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.67 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Lake Street raised their recommendation on shares of WPRT from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on May 10. Lake Street analysts have lowered their rating of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 05. Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 20.

WPRT equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WPRT stock price is currently trading at 11.93X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.6. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.9.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 16.3% to hit $70.26 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.5% from $270280 to a noteworthy $301260. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 114.3% to hit $0.01 per share. For the fiscal year, WPRT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 104.2% to hit $0.01 per share.