What sent CODX down 3.79% while MOS down 5.74% Friday

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) is currently trading at around $13.71, a price level that means its value has jumped 1875.50% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, CODX shares have hit a high of $15.50 and a low of $13.56. The last 52 weeks have seen the company's shares touched a high of $21.75 and a low of $0.69, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -3.79%.

Comparatively, CODX’s year to date performance is at 1491.82%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -10.71% over the last week and 421.98% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 2.82, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 39.17% and 32.77% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 3 analysts have given Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) a consensus price target of 4.50, which is noticeably below its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Maxim Group issued a stock update for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) on March 03, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. 3 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 3 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 711.36%, while it is 266.46% above and 95.99% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 2.9 million against a 3-month average of 8.77M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 12.28% of the Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $529112.0 worth of the company’s shares. HighTower Advisors, LLC purchased 132002.0 shares of the company’s common stock, while Barclays PLC acquired over 86770.0 shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 246027.0 shares valued at 197805.0. The company has a 0.99% stake in Co-Diagnostics Inc. The Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns 89233.0 shares valued at 71743.0, which represents a total stake of 0.36% of the company’s shares. Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 39607.0 shares in Co-Diagnostics Inc., which makes up 0.16% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has lost -44.61% over the course of a year, with the price now at $15.26. According to a Zacks story on Mar-04-20, ‘Mosaic (MOS) Reveals Plan to Merge North America Operations’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.74% lower, and went as high as $16.74 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $16.11 and $16.74. The shares of the company are below the target price of $24.51 by -60.62%. The current market cap of the company is $5.96B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -23.17% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -49.15% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -22.24% in the past one month, -12.15% loss in 3 months, and -10.85% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of MOS during past week was calculated to be 4.95% while that of a month was 4.74%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$2.81 and $1.23 for the next quarter but will shrink at -328.60% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 156.90% for the next fiscal year and by -6.29% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -17.30% to $1.57B. 12 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $1.39B and a high of $1.76B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -938.70%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the MOS stock, the company needs to record a growth of -47.44% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $22.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $19.75 while its 200-day moving average is $20.79. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, MOS has around 368.09M shares outstanding that normally trades 342.79M of its float. The price of MOS recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -2.18% with 0.90 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.73 while its RSI stands at 29.09.

Analysts are estimating that the MOS stock price might go down by -135.91%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $36.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $16.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -4.85% from its current price. All in all, the price of MOS has decreased by -25.18% so far this year.