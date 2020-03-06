The News That Sent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Give Up As Much As -5.79% Today

Big changes are happening at First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -5.79% or (-1.77 points) to $28.82 from its previous close of $30.59. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 201147 contracts so far this session. FFIN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 381.02 thousand shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a -3.93% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FFIN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $31.2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 8.26% from where the FFIN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.64 over a week and tumble down $-6.26 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $36.45, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/19/19. The recent low of $27.13 stood for a -20.93% since 03/22/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.11 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for First Financial Bankshares, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.12. This figure suggests that FFIN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FFIN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.06% at this stage. This figure means that FFIN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) would settle between $31.17/share to $31.76/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $29.5 mark, then the market for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $28.42 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.94. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird, assumed coverage of FFIN assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on October 16. Keefe Bruyette analysts bumped their rating on First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) stock from Underperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 21. Analysts at Hovde Group released an upgrade from Underperform to Market Perform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 22.

FFIN equity has an average rating of 3.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FFIN stock price is currently trading at 22.86X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 25.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.4. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.1.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 16.9% to hit $109840, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 13.3% from $397520 to a noteworthy $450510. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 10.7% to hit $0.31 per share. For the fiscal year, FFIN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 5% to hit $1.27 per share.