Technical Analysis 05 March 2020 – Aramark (ARMK), Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is currently trading at around $34.39, a price level that means its value has jumped 34.92% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, ARMK shares have hit a high of $36.68 and a low of $35.11. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $47.22 and a low of $25.49, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.34%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘Aramark to Participate in the BofA Securities Consumer & Retail Technology Conference’.

Comparatively, ARMK’s year to date performance is at -16.29%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -6.85% over the last week and -17.13% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.43, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.11% and 3.35% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Aramark (ARMK) a consensus price target of 47.64, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.40 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Citigroup issued a stock update for Aramark (ARMK) on February 07, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Sell” rating. Berenberg on January 17, 2020 rated the stock at Hold. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -15.11%, while it is -19.77% below and -14.09% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 979384.0 against a 3-month average of 2.29M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 101.34% of the Aramark (ARMK) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $1.05 billion worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 23.3 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC acquired over 18.74 million shares.

The top investor is Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd that owns 14.32 million shares valued at 623.96 million. The company has a 5.68% stake in Aramark. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 6.78 million shares valued at 244.4 million, which represents a total stake of 2.69% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund holds 6.0 million shares in Aramark, which makes up 2.38% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has lost -20.39% over the course of a year, with the price now at $3.31. According to a Reuters story on Feb-05-20, ‘AB InBev CFO Dutra to step down, Ambev’s Tennenbaum to replace him’. The shares of the company were last trading at -2.65% lower, and went as high as $3.40 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $3.275 and $3.40. The shares of the company are below the target price of $4.90 by -48.04%. The current market cap of the company is $53.48B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -20.33% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -37.71% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -17.68% in the past one month, -17.76% loss in 3 months, and -21.47% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of ABEV during past week was calculated to be 3.93% while that of a month was 3.01%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.18 and $0.21 for the next quarter but will shrink at 0.001% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 10.50% for the next fiscal year and by 5.80% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -8.60% to $3.07B. 2 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $2.89B and a high of $3.24B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 22.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the ABEV stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $4.13 while its 200-day moving average is $4.48. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, ABEV has around 15.73B shares outstanding that normally trades 4.39B of its float. The price of ABEV recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -4.76% with 0.13 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 29.40. All in all, the price of ABEV has decreased by -27.04% so far this year.