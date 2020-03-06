Stock News Summary – March 06, 2020: Energy Transfer LP (ET), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is currently trading at around $10.62, a price level that means its value has jumped 7.16% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, ET shares have hit a high of $11.47 and a low of $11.04. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $15.86 and a low of $9.91, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.60%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Executives are buying their own companies beaten-down stocks here are nine with large purchases’.

Comparatively, ET’s year to date performance is at -12.31%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 4.65% over the last week and -12.66% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.53, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.72% and 4.37% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 20 analysts have given Energy Transfer LP (ET) a consensus price target of 19.19, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $23.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $15.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 44.11% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 53.83%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 29.2 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Morgan Stanley issued a stock update for Energy Transfer LP (ET) on January 06, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Overweight” rating. Piper Jaffray on July 17, 2019 rated the stock at Overweight. 20 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 2 of the 20 rate it as a Hold; 16 see it a buy, while 2 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -19.39%, while it is -16.16% below and -11.43% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 7.97 million against a 3-month average of 19.37M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 61.20% of the Energy Transfer LP (ET) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $1.44 billion worth of the company’s shares. Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC purchased 108.51 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC acquired over 105.89 million shares.

The top investor is Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF that owns 60.89 million shares valued at 828.77 million. The company has a 2.26% stake in Energy Transfer LP. The Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income owns 24.79 million shares valued at 337.34 million, which represents a total stake of 0.92% of the company’s shares. Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 18.2 million shares in Energy Transfer LP, which makes up 0.68% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has current price of $119.44. According to a MarketWatch story on Mar-06-20, ‘Zoom Communications stock climbs as analysts cheer earnings and predict coronavirus boost’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.44% lower, and went as high as $129.83 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $110.00 and $129.83. The shares of the company are below the target price of $82.13 by 31.24%. The current market cap of the company is $37.36B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 40.82% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -8.00% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 45.70% in the past one month, 78.52% gain in 3 months, and 33.65% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of ZM during past week was calculated to be 13.47% while that of a month was 7.88%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.03 and $0.30 for the next quarter but will grow at 100.00% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 9.63% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 78.80% to $199.68M. 18 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $189.2M and a high of $203.7M.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the ZM stock, the company needs to record a growth of 14.18% before it can be able to surge past its median price target of $102.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $85.85 while its 200-day moving average is $82.64. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, ZM has around 298.91M shares outstanding that normally trades 91.23M of its float. The price of ZM recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 10.08% with 8.66 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 69.40.

Analysts are estimating that the ZM stock price might go down by -25.59%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $150.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $55.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 53.95% from its current price. All in all, the price of ZM has increased by 83.72% so far this year.