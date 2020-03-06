Stock News Summary – March 06, 2020: Agenus Inc. (AGEN), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is currently trading at around $2.55, a price level that means its value has jumped 19.67% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, AGEN shares have hit a high of $2.53 and a low of $2.42. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $4.57 and a low of $2.13, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.71%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘Earnings Preview: Agenus (AGEN) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline’.

Comparatively, AGEN’s year to date performance is at -40.05%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -8.61% over the last week and -33.51% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.24, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 7.57% and 8.23% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 3 analysts have given Agenus Inc. (AGEN) a consensus price target of 5.50, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $6.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $5.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 53.64% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 57.5%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 49.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.30 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. B. Riley FBR issued a stock update for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on November 19, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. B. Riley FBR on April 22, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. 3 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 3 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -18.70%, while it is -29.36% below and -22.59% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.87 million against a 3-month average of 1.37M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 52.21% of the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) total float.

Meanwhile, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has lost -69.05% over the course of a year, with the price now at $1.97. According to a MarketWatch story on Mar-04-20, ‘OrganiGram CFO De Luca to be chief strategy officer, board member West to be CFO’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.68% lower, and went as high as $2.23 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $2.05 and $2.23. The current market cap of the company is $341.91M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -20.36% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -76.64% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -19.92% in the past one month, -26.15% loss in 3 months, and -51.51% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of OGI during past week was calculated to be 9.12% while that of a month was 7.93%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the OGI stock, the company needs to record a growth of -152.79% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $4.98. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $2.47 while its 200-day moving average is $4.12. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, OGI has around 163.59M shares outstanding that normally trades 163.17M of its float. The price of OGI recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -5.86% with 0.18 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 37.36.

Analysts are estimating that the OGI stock price might go down by -288.83%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $7.66 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $1.91. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 3.05% from its current price. All in all, the price of OGI has decreased by -14.69% so far this year.