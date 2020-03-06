Stock News Summary – March 05, 2020: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD), Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is currently trading at around $36.32, a price level that means its value has jumped 11.10% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, AMTD shares have hit a high of $40.40 and a low of $38.12. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $56.41 and a low of $32.69, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.56%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether The Sale Of These Companies Is Fair To Shareholders – HXL, NTGN, AMTD’.

Comparatively, AMTD’s year to date performance is at -22.62%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -11.22% over the last week and -19.29% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 2.04, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 7.15% and 3.85% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) a consensus price target of 53.88, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $65.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $40.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 31.47% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 44.12%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 9.2 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Wolfe Research issued a stock update for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) on January 06, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. Raymond James on December 09, 2019 rated the stock at Mkt Perform. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -22.63%, while it is -25.25% below and -22.42% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 3.84 million against a 3-month average of 4.57M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 97.81% of the TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) total float.

Meanwhile, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has gained 16.55% over the course of a year, with the price now at $57.51. The shares of the company were last trading at -2.76% lower, and went as high as $59.28 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $56.75 and $59.28. The shares of the company are below the target price of $79.76 by -38.69%. The current market cap of the company is $17.55B. The latest development has seen the stock's price achieve a -12.51% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -20.13% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -12.05% in the past one month, 21.94% gain in 3 months, and 2.91% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of WDC during past week was calculated to be 6.61% while that of a month was 4.00%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$4.26 and $7.68 for the next quarter but will shrink at -130.60% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 140.31% for the next fiscal year and by -13.80% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $4.22B. 28 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $4.11B and a high of $4.38B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 47.40%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the WDC stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $65.67 while its 200-day moving average is $55.82. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, WDC has around 296.83M shares outstanding that normally trades 296.83M of its float. The price of WDC recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -0.81% with 3.15 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.84 while its RSI stands at 38.91. All in all, the price of WDC has decreased by -6.82% so far this year.