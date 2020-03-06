Stock Movers: Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Stock Is Jumping About 31.53 Percent Today

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 31.53% or (3.09 points) to $12.89 from its previous close of $9.8. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 25739900 contracts so far this session. INO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 14.01 million shares, but with a 96.23 million float and a 124.77% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for INO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.43 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -26.84% from where the INO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), the company witnessed their stock rise $8.4 over a week and surge $9.31 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $13.26, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/03/20. The recent low of $1.91 stood for a 27.62% since 02/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.16 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 90.44. This figure suggests that INO stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current INO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 88.61% at this stage. This figure means that INO share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) would settle between $10.76/share to $11.72/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.18 mark, then the market for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.55 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 3.65. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at ROTH Capital, assumed coverage of INO assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 19. Maxim Group analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 15. The target price has been raised from $12 to $8. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 18.

INO equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -7.3% to hit $2.32 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -79.8% from $30.48 million to a noteworthy $6.15 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 31.4% to hit $-0.24 per share. For the fiscal year, INO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -2.9% to hit $-1.08 per share.