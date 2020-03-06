Price Analysis & Overview March 6: 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) is currently trading at around $65.04, a price level that means its value has jumped 44.18% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, TXG shares have hit a high of $78.1726 and a low of $71.59. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $108.36 and a low of $45.11, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -10.40%. That was after the news story published on Feb-25-20 that was titled ’10x Genomics to Present at the 40th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference’.

Comparatively, TXG’s year to date performance is at -4.80%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -0.19% over the last week and -19.98% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 6.70, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 9.60% and 8.00% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 6 analysts have given 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) a consensus price target of 100.75, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $113.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $95.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 31.54% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 42.44%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 31.54 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.60 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Guggenheim issued a stock update for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on March 05, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Citigroup on January 07, 2020 rated the stock at Buy. 6 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 6 rate it as a Hold; 6 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -5.48%, while it is -22.99% below and -21.52% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 954750.0 against a 3-month average of 294.61K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 63.97% of the 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $551.7 million worth of the company’s shares. Foresite Capital Management II, LLC purchased 6.84 million shares of the company’s common stock, while FMR, LLC acquired over 3.14 million shares.

The top investor is Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio that owns 520017.0 shares valued at 26.21 million. The company has a 2.44% stake in 10x Genomics Inc. The Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns 401997.0 shares valued at 26.09 million, which represents a total stake of 1.89% of the company’s shares. Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 401524.0 shares in 10x Genomics Inc., which makes up 1.89% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has lost -40.80% over the course of a year, with the price now at $1.01. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Mar-06-20, ‘Seelos Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for Composition of Matter Patent for SLS-007’. The shares of the company were last trading at 10.17% higher, and went as high as $0.9194 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $0.8192 and $0.9194. The shares of the company are below the target price of $6.00 by -494.06%. The current market cap of the company is $31.18M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -12.56% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -86.50% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -3.56% in the past one month, 6.15% gain in 3 months, and -25.40% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of SEEL during past week was calculated to be 10.40% while that of a month was 11.67%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$6.17 and -$0.69 for the next quarter but will grow at 59.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 79.30% for the next fiscal year. 2 analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 62.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the SEEL stock, the company needs to record a growth of -494.06% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $6.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $1.15 while its 200-day moving average is $1.40. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, SEEL has around 33.98M shares outstanding that normally trades 28.32M of its float. The price of SEEL recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 9.24% with 0.11 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.87 while its RSI stands at 51.25.

Analysts are estimating that the SEEL stock price might go down by -692.08%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $8.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $4.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -296.04% from its current price. All in all, the price of SEEL has decreased by -31.52% so far this year.