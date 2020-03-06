Now what? Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) retreats 5.31% while BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) jumps 5.11%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) is currently trading at around $19.26, a price level that means its value has jumped 66.90% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, AQUA shares have hit a high of $21.60 and a low of $19.82. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $25.23 and a low of $11.54, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.31%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering’.

Comparatively, AQUA’s year to date performance is at 7.34%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -4.28% over the last week and -15.29% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.21, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.86% and 4.71% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 10 analysts have given Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) a consensus price target of 23.10, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $27.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $13.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 19.75% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 28.67%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -48.15 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Jefferies issued a stock update for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) on January 15, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. Citigroup on July 08, 2019 rated the stock at Neutral. 10 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 7 of the 10 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 13.31%, while it is -8.24% below and -16.59% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 2.21 million against a 3-month average of 772.84K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 1.55% of the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $147.47 million worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 6.7 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) acquired over 6.68 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 1.98 million shares valued at 28.16 million. The company has a 1.71% stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund owns 1.78 million shares valued at 25.32 million, which represents a total stake of 1.53% of the company’s shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1.7 million shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., which makes up 1.46% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has lost -10.27% over the course of a year, with the price now at $24.17. According to a Investor’s Business Daily story on Mar-05-20, ‘Costco Earnings Beat, Comp Sales Quicken On Coronavirus; BJ’s Misses’. The shares of the company were last trading at 5.11% higher, and went as high as $23.05 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $20.61 and $23.05. The shares of the company are below the target price of $28.18 by -16.59%. The current market cap of the company is $3.23B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 10.97% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -17.83% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 8.24% in the past one month, -3.77% loss in 3 months, and -12.72% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of BJ during past week was calculated to be 7.45% while that of a month was 3.74%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $1.50 and $1.63 for the next quarter but will grow at 554.20% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 11.49% for the next fiscal year and by 11.61% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $3.23B. 13 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $3.17B and a high of $3.32B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 6.70%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the BJ stock, the company needs to record a growth of -15.85% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $28.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $21.81 while its 200-day moving average is $24.18. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, BJ has around 140.55M shares outstanding that normally trades 134.77M of its float. The price of BJ recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 16.58% with 0.90 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 68.95.

Analysts are estimating that the BJ stock price might go down by -57.22%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $38.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $23.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 4.84% from its current price. All in all, the price of BJ has increased by 1.10% so far this year.