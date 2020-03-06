Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is up 4.04% in current trading, Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) up 4.27% – So what?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is currently trading at around $29.75, a price level that means its value has jumped 6.23% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, NCLH shares have hit a high of $31.38 and a low of $28.00. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $59.78 and a low of $28.00, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.04%. That was after the news story published on Mar-06-20 that was titled ‘Cruise ship stocks take double-digit dives to multiyear lows’.

Comparatively, NCLH’s year to date performance is at -51.05%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -17.70% over the last week and -47.78% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 2.68, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.16% and 5.57% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) a consensus price target of 63.63, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Deutsche Bank issued a stock update for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on February 28, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. Argus on February 24, 2020 rated the stock at Hold. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -42.68%, while it is -42.94% below and -33.28% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 2.27 million against a 3-month average of 2.69M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 106.58% of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $1.44 billion worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 23.7 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc acquired over 17.63 million shares.

The top investor is New Perspective Fund Inc that owns 8.63 million shares valued at 446.93 million. The company has a 4.05% stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns 8.5 million shares valued at 440.05 million, which represents a total stake of 3.99% of the company’s shares. Capital World Growth and Income Fund holds 7.36 million shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which makes up 3.45% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has lost -59.59% over the course of a year, with the price now at $22.46. According to a Zacks story on Mar-06-20, ‘Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Stock?’. The shares of the company were last trading at 4.27% higher, and went as high as $25.04 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $21.27 and $25.04. The shares of the company are below the target price of $49.54 by -120.57%. The current market cap of the company is $1.54B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -43.13% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -61.64% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -50.30% in the past one month, -43.35% loss in 3 months, and -40.38% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of SAVE during past week was calculated to be 11.15% while that of a month was 6.39%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $4.89 and $6.19 for the next quarter but will grow at 114.90% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 8.32% for the next fiscal year and by 11.75% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 12.00% to $958.72M. 11 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $929.49M and a high of $969M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -11.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the SAVE stock, the company needs to record a growth of -113.71% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $48.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $39.08 while its 200-day moving average is $40.92. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, SAVE has around 71.58M shares outstanding that normally trades 67.93M of its float. The price of SAVE recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -27.60% with 2.34 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.61 while its RSI stands at 19.83.

Analysts are estimating that the SAVE stock price might go down by -180.5%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $63.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $30.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -33.57% from its current price. All in all, the price of SAVE has decreased by -46.56% so far this year.