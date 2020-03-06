Learn what’s happened to FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is currently trading at around $45.03, a price level that means its value has jumped 14.67% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, FE shares have hit a high of $48.27 and a low of $46.56. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $52.51 and a low of $39.27, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.46%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘FirstEnergy, Local IBEWs Receive Industry Recognition for Efforts to Serve Customers, Protect Jobs in Ohio’.

Comparatively, FE’s year to date performance is at -3.02%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 1.95% over the last week and -8.47% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.33, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 4.72% and 2.27% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) a consensus price target of 54.43, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.20 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Mizuho issued a stock update for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on November 25, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley on November 05, 2019 rated the stock at Equal-Weight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -3.51%, while it is -8.88% below and -9.61% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.19 million against a 3-month average of 3.54M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $3.28 billion worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 55.96 million shares of the company’s common stock, while State Street Corporation acquired over 39.64 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 14.61 million shares valued at 625.59 million. The company has a 2.70% stake in FirstEnergy Corp. The MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund owns 13.99 million shares valued at 643.44 million, which represents a total stake of 2.59% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund holds 12.95 million shares in FirstEnergy Corp., which makes up 2.39% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has lost -18.13% over the course of a year, with the price now at $67.08. According to a Benzinga story on Mar-04-20, ‘The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Jumps Into The COVID-19 Fray, Exact Sciences Buys Cancer Diagnostics Companies’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.25% lower, and went as high as $74.75 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $69.74 and $74.75. The shares of the company are below the target price of $123.64 by -84.32%. The current market cap of the company is $10.35B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -27.39% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -45.90% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -28.03% in the past one month, -15.83% loss in 3 months, and -42.02% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of EXAS during past week was calculated to be 7.81% while that of a month was 5.22%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.71 and $0.08 for the next quarter but will grow at 55.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 104.70% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 118.70% to $354.33M. 12 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $351.5M and a high of $358.2M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 226.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the EXAS stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $91.80 while its 200-day moving average is $99.73. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, EXAS has around 147.73M shares outstanding that normally trades 146.16M of its float. The price of EXAS recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -13.31% with 4.93 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.61 while its RSI stands at 24.90.