Intuit Inc. (INTU) Got Crushed -5.07% Today. Here’s Why

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $272.62, the shares have already lost -14.56 points (-5.07% lower) from its previous close of $287.18. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 612560 contracts so far this session. INTU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.38 million shares, but with a 0.25 billion float and a 6.85% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for INTU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $298 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 9.31% from where the INTU share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), the company witnessed their stock rise $9.73 over a week and tumble down $-18.63 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $306.89, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $236.03 stood for a -11.17% since 05/13/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.96 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Intuit Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.84. This figure suggests that INTU stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current INTU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 52.98% at this stage. This figure means that INTU share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Intuit Inc. (INTU) would settle between $293.22/share to $299.26/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $278.14 mark, then the market for Intuit Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $269.1 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 5.3. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo, assumed coverage of INTU assigning Equal Weight rating, according to their opinion released on January 28. Wells Fargo, analysts launched coverage of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) stock with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 27. Analysts at Evercore ISI lowered the stock to a In-line call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 22.

INTU equity has an average rating of 2.29, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.