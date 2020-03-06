ING Groep N.V. (ING) decrease 5.62% while Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) surge 3.35% – Why it happened?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is currently trading at around $8.74, a price level that means its value has jumped -3.10% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, ING shares have hit a high of $9.274 and a low of $9.02. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $13.72 and a low of $9.02, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.62%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘ING Bank Weighs Sale of Turkish Unit’.

Comparatively, ING’s year to date performance is at -23.15%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -6.28% over the last week and -14.81% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.29, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 3.63% and 1.92% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 22 analysts have given ING Groep N.V. (ING) a consensus price target of 16.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $15.92, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $10.87. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 35.78% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 45.1%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 19.6 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.10 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Barclays issued a stock update for ING Groep N.V. (ING) on October 23, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Equal Weight” rating. Exane BNP Paribas on August 02, 2019 rated the stock at Neutral. 21 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 6 of the 21 rate it as a Hold; 15 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -20.94%, while it is -22.72% below and -18.08% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 7.95 million against a 3-month average of 3.71M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 4.26% of the ING Groep N.V. (ING) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $601.47 million worth of the company’s shares. Boston Partners purchased 19.52 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Morgan Stanley acquired over 18.19 million shares.

The top investor is Templeton Foreign Fund that owns 11.87 million shares valued at 113.32 million. The company has a 5.96% stake in ING Groep N.V. The Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. owns 10.69 million shares valued at 121.08 million, which represents a total stake of 5.36% of the company’s shares. John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd holds 9.67 million shares in ING Groep N.V., which makes up 4.86% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has gained 70.15% over the course of a year, with the price now at $5.72. According to a Zacks story on Mar-05-20, ‘Zacks.com featured highlights include: AdaptHealth, FGL and Kinross Gold’. The shares of the company were last trading at 3.35% higher, and went as high as $5.64 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $5.37 and $5.64. The shares of the company are below the target price of $6.02 by -5.24%. The current market cap of the company is $7.64B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 15.44% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -8.85% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 10.38% in the past one month, 26.54% gain in 3 months, and 6.55% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of KGC during past week was calculated to be 7.64% while that of a month was 5.07%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.57 and $0.38 for the next quarter but will grow at 20.60% for the year. Earnings per share will decrease by -9.16% for the next fiscal year and by 17.24% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $902.95M. 3 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $869M and a high of $923.31M.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the KGC stock, the company needs to record a growth of -1.92% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $5.83. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $4.98 while its 200-day moving average is $4.53. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, KGC has around 1.38B shares outstanding that normally trades 1.25B of its float. The price of KGC recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -3.99% with 0.30 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.03 while its RSI stands at 60.13.

Analysts are estimating that the KGC stock price might go down by -39.86%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $8.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $5.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 12.59% from its current price. All in all, the price of KGC has increased by 16.67% so far this year.