Here’s what happened: Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) loss 4.60% while EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) loss 6.63%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) is currently trading at around $4.15, a price level that means its value has jumped 133.15% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, AUY shares have hit a high of $4.38 and a low of $4.2004. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $4.94 and a low of $1.78, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.60%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on fears of coronavirus spreading; gold miners benefit’.

Comparatively, AUY’s year to date performance is at 10.13%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 7.41% over the last week and 10.97% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.24, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.30% and 5.51% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 15 analysts have given Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) a consensus price target of 3.86, which is noticeably below its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $5.50, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $3.50. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 12.63% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 24.55%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -18.57 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.60 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. RBC Capital Mkts issued a stock update for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) on December 05, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Sector Perform” rating. Credit Suisse on October 14, 2019 rated the stock at Outperform. 14 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 5 of the 14 rate it as a Hold; 8 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 24.89%, while it is 4.10% above and -0.73% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 5.98 million against a 3-month average of 21.51M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $487.96 million worth of the company’s shares. Renaissance Technologies, LLC purchased 31.45 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) acquired over 26.2 million shares.

The top investor is VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF that owns 62.5 million shares valued at 223.74 million. The company has a 6.58% stake in Yamana Gold Inc. The VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns 56.92 million shares valued at 203.76 million, which represents a total stake of 5.99% of the company’s shares. DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio holds 19.99 million shares in Yamana Gold Inc., which makes up 2.10% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has lost -32.71% over the course of a year, with the price now at $57.77. According to a Thomson Reuters StreetEvents story on Mar-04-20, ‘Edited Transcript of EOG earnings conference call or presentation 28-Feb-20 3:00pm GMT’. The shares of the company were last trading at -6.63% lower, and went as high as $63.74 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $60.71 and $63.74. The shares of the company are below the target price of $101.10 by -75.0%. The current market cap of the company is $34.14B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -25.35% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -46.45% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -15.96% in the past one month, -10.05% loss in 3 months, and -18.13% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of EOG during past week was calculated to be 6.90% while that of a month was 4.20%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $5.15 and $5.73 for the next quarter but will grow at 777.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 11.87% for the next fiscal year and by 7.24% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 7.00% to $4.34B. 6 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $4.21B and a high of $4.52B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -46.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the EOG stock, the company needs to record a growth of -67.91% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $97.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $76.92 while its 200-day moving average is $78.32. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, EOG has around 551.78M shares outstanding that normally trades 551.78M of its float. The price of EOG recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 3.12% with 3.24 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.55 while its RSI stands at 25.43.

Analysts are estimating that the EOG stock price might go down by -104.26%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $118.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $70.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -21.17% from its current price. All in all, the price of EOG has decreased by -26.13% so far this year.