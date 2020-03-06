Here’s what happened: Cosan Limited (CZZ) loss 5.41% while Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) loss 2.79%

Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) is currently trading at around $17.83, a price level that means its value has jumped 67.97% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, CZZ shares have hit a high of $19.49 and a low of $18.51. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $23.70 and a low of $10.61, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.41%. That was after the news story published on Feb-13-20 that was titled ‘Cosan (CZZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know’.

Comparatively, CZZ’s year to date performance is at -17.47%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -1.15% over the last week and -16.41% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.05, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 7.92% and 4.67% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 6 analysts have given Cosan Limited (CZZ) a consensus price target of 95.36, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.10 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. HSBC Securities issued a stock update for Cosan Limited (CZZ) on October 07, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. Goldman on October 03, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. 6 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 6 rate it as a Hold; 5 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 6.35%, while it is -18.61% below and -14.24% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 415818.0 against a 3-month average of 1.01M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 68.55% of the Cosan Limited (CZZ) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $205.63 million worth of the company’s shares. Nucleo Capital LTDA purchased 7.44 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Martin Currie Limitied acquired over 4.41 million shares.

The top investor is Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF that owns 690739.0 shares valued at 9.68 million. The company has a 0.52% stake in Cosan Limited. The Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund owns 465500.0 shares valued at 7.83 million, which represents a total stake of 0.35% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Whitehall Funds-High Dividend Yield Index Fund holds 398794.0 shares in Cosan Limited, which makes up 0.30% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has gained 16.75% over the course of a year, with the price now at $1920.76. According to a Bloomberg story on Mar-05-20, ‘N.Y. Cases Now 22; WHO Chides Nations on Effort: Virus Update’. The shares of the company were last trading at -2.79% lower, and went as high as $1,978.00 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $1,922.00 and $1,978.00. The shares of the company are below the target price of $2404.29 by -25.17%. The current market cap of the company is $983.88B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -1.47% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -12.13% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -1.42% in the past one month, 10.90% gain in 3 months, and 10.39% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of AMZN during past week was calculated to be 4.48% while that of a month was 2.72%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $23.02 and $40.18 for the next quarter but will grow at 15.90% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 39.75% for the next fiscal year and by 30.08% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 21.10% to $72.28B. 40 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $70.28B and a high of $73.45B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 12.70%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the AMZN stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $1,952.27 while its 200-day moving average is $1,851.18. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, AMZN has around 497.96M shares outstanding that normally trades 422.17M of its float. The price of AMZN recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -0.19% with 64.51 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.57 while its RSI stands at 42.60. All in all, the price of AMZN has increased by 6.93% so far this year.