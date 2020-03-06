Big Change Today: Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is off 5.61% while NIO Limited (NIO) is off 2.33%

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is currently trading at around $203.93, a price level that means its value has jumped 22.74% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, ZBRA shares have hit a high of $216.09 and a low of $205.52. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $260.40 and a low of $166.15, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.61%. That was after the news story published on Feb-27-20 that was titled ‘Zebra Technologies to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference’.

Comparatively, ZBRA’s year to date performance is at -15.42%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -0.81% over the last week and -10.93% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 9.42, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.73% and 3.48% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 10 analysts have given Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) a consensus price target of 274.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.10 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. JP Morgan issued a stock update for Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) on February 14, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley on January 08, 2020 rated the stock at Underweight. 9 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 2 of the 9 rate it as a Hold; 5 see it a buy, while 2 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -6.79%, while it is -16.41% below and -12.53% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 233804.0 against a 3-month average of 668.71K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 90.67% of the Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Sep 29, 2019, purchasing over $1.13 billion worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 5.3 million shares of the company’s common stock, while FMR, LLC acquired over 2.6 million shares.

The top investor is iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF that owns 1.55 million shares valued at 369.21 million. The company has a 2.88% stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 1.48 million shares valued at 310.43 million, which represents a total stake of 2.75% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds 1.38 million shares in Zebra Technologies Corporation, which makes up 2.56% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has lost -61.91% over the course of a year, with the price now at $3.78. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Mar-05-20, ‘NIO Announces US$235 Million Private Placements of Short-term Convertible Notes’. The shares of the company were last trading at -2.33% lower, and went as high as $4.07 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $3.77 and $4.07. The shares of the company are below the target price of $24.37 by -544.71%. The current market cap of the company is $4.08B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -3.46% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -64.44% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -4.68% in the past one month, 58.61% gain in 3 months, and 48.85% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of NIO during past week was calculated to be 7.73% while that of a month was 8.10%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$1.67 and -$0.79 for the next quarter but will shrink at -208.50% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 43.40% for the next fiscal year and by 28.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 460.00% to $2.84B. 4 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $2.81B and a high of $2.88B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 73.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the NIO stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $3.94 while its 200-day moving average is $2.93. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, NIO has around 1.06B shares outstanding that normally trades 729.17M of its float. The price of NIO recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -10.83% with 0.39 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 44.97. All in all, the price of NIO has decreased by -3.73% so far this year.