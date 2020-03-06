Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Stock Was Down -8.08 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.86 points, trading at $9.78 levels, and is down -8.08% from its previous close of $10.64. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1083122 contracts so far this session. BLDP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.74 million shares, but with a 0.16 billion float and a 26.14% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BLDP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.37 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -45.09% from where the BLDP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.19 over a week and tumble down $-0.88 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $14.2, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $2.85 stood for a -31.13% since 07/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.55 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ballard Power Systems Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 46.33. This figure suggests that BLDP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BLDP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 36.12% at this stage. This figure means that BLDP share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) would settle between $11.13/share to $11.62/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.98 mark, then the market for Ballard Power Systems Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.32 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.38. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at ROTH Capital raised their recommendation on shares of BLDP from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on March 06. Lake Street analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 06. The target price has been raised from $6 to $13. Analysts at H.C. Wainwright lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 01.

BLDP equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BLDP stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.9. Ballard Power Systems Inc. current P/B ratio of 9.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.2.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 89.7% to hit $30.35 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 23.9% from $106330 to a noteworthy $131740. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 40% to hit $-0.03 per share. For the fiscal year, BLDP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 25% to hit $-0.12 per share.