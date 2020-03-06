American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) Stock Was Down -36.83 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) stock? Its price is nose-diving -3.84 points, trading at $6.59 levels, and is down -36.83% from its previous close of $10.43. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 789707 contracts so far this session. AOBC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 798.32 thousand shares, but with a 53.66 million float and a 3.78% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AOBC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 102.28% from where the AOBC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.3 over a week and tumble down $-3.61 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $11.43, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/03/19. The recent low of $5.41 stood for a -42.35% since 03/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.36 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for American Outdoor Brands Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 22.12. This figure suggests that AOBC stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AOBC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 56.03% at this stage. This figure means that AOBC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) would settle between $10.7/share to $10.97/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.21 mark, then the market for American Outdoor Brands Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.99 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.66. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Lake Street lifted target price for shares of AOBC but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 06. The price target has been raised from $14 to $11.50. Craig Hallum analysts bumped their rating on American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 09. Analysts at Lake Street are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on August 30, they lifted price target for these shares to $14 from $17.

AOBC equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AOBC stock price is currently trading at 10.61X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 173.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.4. American Outdoor Brands Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 6.1.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 27.6% to hit $224320, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8% from $638280 to a noteworthy $689650. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, American Outdoor Brands Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 73.1% to hit $0.45 per share. For the fiscal year, AOBC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -2.4% to hit $0.81 per share.