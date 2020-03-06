2 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is currently trading at around $7.02, a price level that means its value has jumped -5.52% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, NGL shares have hit a high of $7.92 and a low of $7.43. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $15.71 and a low of $7.43, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -6.02%. That was after the news story published on Feb-26-20 that was titled ‘NGL Energy Partners LP to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference’.

Comparatively, NGL’s year to date performance is at -34.13%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -13.04% over the last week and -27.55% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.52, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 8.22% and 5.62% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 7 analysts have given NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) a consensus price target of 12.93, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $15.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $11.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 46.0% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 53.2%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 36.18 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. UBS issued a stock update for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) on October 08, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray on July 17, 2019 rated the stock at Neutral. 7 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 5 of the 7 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -43.37%, while it is -32.67% below and -23.01% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.41 million against a 3-month average of 1.16M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 67.29% of the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $243.11 million worth of the company’s shares. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased 14.2 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC acquired over 5.44 million shares.

The top investor is Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income that owns 13.66 million shares valued at 184.34 million. The company has a 10.65% stake in NGL Energy Partners LP. The Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns 11.36 million shares valued at 153.29 million, which represents a total stake of 8.85% of the company’s shares. Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 holds 7.35 million shares in NGL Energy Partners LP, which makes up 5.72% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has gained 23.61% over the course of a year, with the price now at $56.30. According to a Zacks story on Mar-04-20, ‘The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Merck, Novartis, Mondelez International, ServiceNow and General Dynamics’. The shares of the company were last trading at -2.95% lower, and went as high as $58.13 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $55.49 and $58.13. The shares of the company are below the target price of $64.00 by -13.68%. The current market cap of the company is $85.74B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 0.19% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -6.10% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 0.80% in the past one month, 9.78% gain in 3 months, and 4.26% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of MDLZ during past week was calculated to be 4.78% while that of a month was 2.27%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $2.66 and $2.89 for the next quarter but will grow at 16.20% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 8.61% for the next fiscal year and by 7.85% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 0.90% to $6.61B. 16 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $6.49B and a high of $6.74B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -1.30%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the MDLZ stock, the company needs to record a growth of -13.68% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $64.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $56.22 while its 200-day moving average is $54.52. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, MDLZ has around 1.48B shares outstanding that normally trades 1.43B of its float. The price of MDLZ recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 2.02% with 1.62 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.74 while its RSI stands at 48.52.

Analysts are estimating that the MDLZ stock price might go down by -24.33%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $70.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $57.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -1.24% from its current price. All in all, the price of MDLZ has increased by 5.32% so far this year.