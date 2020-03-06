2 Top Stock Trades for Friday: Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) is currently trading at around $16.12, a price level that means its value has jumped 16.73% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, CGC shares have hit a high of $17.58 and a low of $16.43. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $52.74 and a low of $13.81, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.05%. That was after the news story published on Mar-06-20 that was titled ‘Canopy Growth shares fall 7% on news of job cuts as cannabis sector sells off’.

Comparatively, CGC’s year to date performance is at -20.34%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -8.89% over the last week and -24.80% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.35, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 7.02% and 6.21% over 1 month.

BMO Capital Markets issued a stock update for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) on January 28, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald on December 12, 2019 rated the stock at Neutral. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -39.64%, while it is -23.48% below and -18.67% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.82 million against a 3-month average of 8.25M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $107.58 million worth of the company’s shares. ETF Managers Group, LLC purchased 3.17 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP acquired over 2.58 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx that owns 2.72 million shares valued at 137.31 million. The company has a 0.78% stake in Canopy Growth Corporation. The ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns 2.05 million shares valued at 82.82 million, which represents a total stake of 0.59% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund holds 1.09 million shares in Canopy Growth Corporation, which makes up 0.31% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has lost -1.79% over the course of a year, with the price now at $234.07. According to a ACCESSWIRE story on Mar-06-20, ‘(BDX) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Investors of Class Action Against Becton, Dickinson and Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.12% lower, and went as high as $244.82 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $239.77 and $244.82. The shares of the company are below the target price of $275.00 by -17.49%. The current market cap of the company is $67.56B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -11.91% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -18.36% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -14.17% in the past one month, -4.53% loss in 3 months, and -4.15% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of BDX during past week was calculated to be 3.59% while that of a month was 2.92%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $2.40 and $13.30 for the next quarter but will grow at 24.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 11.07% for the next fiscal year and by 7.90% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $4.27B. 12 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $4.22B and a high of $4.47B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -60.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the BDX stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $264.92 while its 200-day moving average is $254.48. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, BDX has around 276.73M shares outstanding that normally trades 270.72M of its float. The price of BDX recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 0.60% with 8.32 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.13 while its RSI stands at 34.81.