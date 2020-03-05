With Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) down 5.75% and Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) down 5.87%, Tread Carefully

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is currently trading at around $23.69, a price level that means its value has jumped -0.69% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, CPRI shares have hit a high of $25.17 and a low of $24.03. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $50.00 and a low of $23.86, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.75%. That was after the news story published on Mar-02-20 that was titled ‘World Markets Rebound on Monday’.

Comparatively, CPRI’s year to date performance is at -34.10%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 1.62% over the last week and -15.69% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.52, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.67% and 4.83% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 25 analysts have given Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) a consensus price target of 44.20, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. BMO Capital Markets issued a stock update for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on February 04, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets on February 03, 2020 rated the stock at Outperform. 25 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 14 of the 25 rate it as a Hold; 11 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -28.75%, while it is -27.43% below and -15.29% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 518243.0 against a 3-month average of 2.66M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 103.83% of the Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $599.98 million worth of the company’s shares. Eminence Capital, LP purchased 12.63 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Invesco Ltd. acquired over 11.68 million shares.

The top investor is Invesco Equity & Income Fd that owns 4.24 million shares valued at 111.81 million. The company has a 2.84% stake in Capri Holdings Limited. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 3.98 million shares valued at 137.96 million, which represents a total stake of 2.66% of the company’s shares. Vanguard International Value Fund holds 3.47 million shares in Capri Holdings Limited, which makes up 2.32% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has gained 11.13% over the course of a year, with the price now at $24.52. According to a Zacks story on Mar-04-20, ‘Implied Volatility Surging for Penn National (PENN) Stock Options’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.87% lower, and went as high as $26.96 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $24.42 and $26.96. The shares of the company are below the target price of $38.55 by -57.22%. The current market cap of the company is $2.93B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -16.87% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -37.42% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -12.91% in the past one month, 11.56% gain in 3 months, and 40.96% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of PENN during past week was calculated to be 10.71% while that of a month was 7.25%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.36 and $2.50 for the next quarter but will shrink at -60.00% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 12.34% for the next fiscal year and by 38.65% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 7.50% to $1.38B. 10 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $1.37B and a high of $1.4B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -117.40%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the PENN stock, the company needs to record a growth of -59.05% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $39.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $29.47 while its 200-day moving average is $22.50. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, PENN has around 112.31M shares outstanding that normally trades 108.22M of its float. The price of PENN recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -12.17% with 2.36 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.68 while its RSI stands at 29.55.

Analysts are estimating that the PENN stock price might go down by -107.99%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $51.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $21.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 14.36% from its current price. All in all, the price of PENN has increased by 1.92% so far this year.