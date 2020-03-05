Why should you care? – Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) advances 7.48% while Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) loses 7.13%

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) is currently trading at around $2.52, a price level that means its value has jumped 618.57% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, AGRX shares have hit a high of $2.43 and a low of $2.11. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $4.77 and a low of $0.35, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 7.48%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘7 Cheap Stocks Under $7 With Massive Upside Potential’.

Comparatively, AGRX’s year to date performance is at -6.40%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -25.60% over the last week and -37.10% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.42, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 15.29% and 13.85% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 6 analysts have given Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) a consensus price target of 8.20, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Janney issued a stock update for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) on April 12, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Maxim Group on November 29, 2018 rated the stock at Buy. 6 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 6 rate it as a Hold; 6 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 36.01%, while it is -20.91% below and -26.29% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.03 million against a 3-month average of 3.69M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 38.10% of the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $29.8 million worth of the company’s shares. Investor AB purchased 3.51 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC acquired over 3.27 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 1.4 million shares valued at 2.04 million. The company has a 2.00% stake in Agile Therapeutics Inc. The Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns 247794.0 shares valued at 520367.0, which represents a total stake of 0.35% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 241958.0 shares in Agile Therapeutics Inc., which makes up 0.35% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has gained 14.86% over the course of a year, with the price now at $5.60. According to a Zacks story on Mar-04-20, ‘Owens & Minor (OMI) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates’. The shares of the company were last trading at -7.13% lower, and went as high as $6.32 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $5.15 and $6.32. The shares of the company are below the target price of $5.38 by 3.93%. The current market cap of the company is $340.15M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -6.85% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -33.57% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 0.17% in the past one month, -4.74% loss in 3 months, and 9.04% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of OMI during past week was calculated to be 14.95% while that of a month was 9.23%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$4.75 and $0.77 for the next quarter but will shrink at -52.20% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 38.34% for the next fiscal year and by -9.32% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $2.45B. 4 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $2.43B and a high of $2.48B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 156.40%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the OMI stock, the company needs to record a growth of 28.57% before it can be able to surge past its median price target of $4.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $6.02 while its 200-day moving average is $5.26. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, OMI has around 56.41M shares outstanding that normally trades 56.41M of its float. The price of OMI recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -7.94% with 0.64 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.27 while its RSI stands at 41.66.

Analysts are estimating that the OMI stock price might go down by -42.86%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $8.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $3.50. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 37.5% from its current price. All in all, the price of OMI has increased by 16.63% so far this year.