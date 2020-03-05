Why Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Is Getting Lifted Today

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 4.39% or (13.28 points) to $316.01 from its previous close of $302.73. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1845937 contracts so far this session. COST shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.31 million shares, but with a 0.44 billion float and a -0.7% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for COST stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $313.76 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -0.71% from where the COST share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), the company witnessed their stock rise $9.12 over a week and surge $9.91 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $325.26, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $216.22 stood for a -2.84% since 03/07/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.88 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Costco Wholesale Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 55.32. This figure suggests that COST stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current COST readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 69.68% at this stage. This figure means that COST share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) would settle between $310.92/share to $319.12/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $297.78 mark, then the market for Costco Wholesale Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $292.84 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 3.66. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cleveland Research raised their recommendation on shares of COST from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 02. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 13. Analysts at Oppenheimer released an upgrade from Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 21.

COST equity has an average rating of 2.38, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 30 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 19 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 18 analysts rated Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, COST stock price is currently trading at 32.51X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 35.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26. Costco Wholesale Corporation current P/B ratio of 8.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.1.