What sent FUN down 6.34% while SEAS down 6.49% Thursday

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) is currently trading at around $40.27, a price level that means its value has jumped 0.53% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, FUN shares have hit a high of $44.07 and a low of $41.0909. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $64.86 and a low of $40.06, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -6.34%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Cedar Fair 2019 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available’.

Comparatively, FUN’s year to date performance is at -22.44%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -3.65% over the last week and -20.24% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 2.39, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 8.70% and 4.54% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 8 analysts have given Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) a consensus price target of 64.25, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $68.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $58.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 38.52% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 40.78%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 30.57 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. B. Riley FBR issued a stock update for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) on December 02, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Neutral” rating. SunTrust on August 22, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. 8 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 8 rate it as a Hold; 7 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -24.67%, while it is -24.34% below and -20.20% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 159081.0 against a 3-month average of 367.12K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 52.92% of the Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $227.78 million worth of the company’s shares. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased 4.01 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Morgan Stanley acquired over 3.49 million shares.

The top investor is Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund that owns 1.56 million shares valued at 91.33 million. The company has a 2.76% stake in Cedar Fair L.P. The Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Fund owns 1.45 million shares valued at 84.84 million, which represents a total stake of 2.57% of the company’s shares. Smallcap World Fund holds 1.21 million shares in Cedar Fair L.P., which makes up 2.13% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has lost -8.69% over the course of a year, with the price now at $23.27. According to a Barrons.com story on Mar-01-20, ‘What Coronavirus Means for Theme Parks, Concert Venues, and Outdoor Activities’. The shares of the company were last trading at -6.49% lower, and went as high as $25.64 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $23.75 and $25.64. The shares of the company are below the target price of $35.00 by -50.41%. The current market cap of the company is $1.99B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -30.37% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -37.03% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -27.67% in the past one month, -14.76% loss in 3 months, and -12.97% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of SEAS during past week was calculated to be 9.80% while that of a month was 5.47%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $1.13 and $2.16 for the next quarter but will grow at 114.20% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 6.87% for the next fiscal year and by 39.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 2.40% to $225.88M. 9 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $217.02M and a high of $230.68M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -138.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the SEAS stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $33.23 while its 200-day moving average is $30.50. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, SEAS has around 80.08M shares outstanding that normally trades 50.75M of its float. The price of SEAS recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -10.08% with 1.74 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.40 while its RSI stands at 12.92. All in all, the price of SEAS has decreased by -21.51% so far this year.