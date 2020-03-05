Technical Analysis 05 March 2020 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB), Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is currently trading at around $20.51, a price level that means its value has jumped -14.29% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, RRGB shares have hit a high of $26.55 and a low of $23.93. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $37.29 and a low of $23.93, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -16.15%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Edited Transcript of RRGB earnings conference call or presentation 25-Feb-20 10:00pm GMT’.

Comparatively, RRGB’s year to date performance is at -25.92%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -7.38% over the last week and -24.67% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.97, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.61% and 6.06% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) a consensus price target of 30.57, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.10 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Maxim Group issued a stock update for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on November 07, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. BofA/Merrill on August 27, 2019 rated the stock at Underperform. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -34.74%, while it is -37.51% below and -36.69% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 193652.0 against a 3-month average of 253.37K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 120.12% of the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $77.96 million worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 2.06 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired over 1.06 million shares.

The top investor is iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF that owns 804823.0 shares valued at 21.95 million. The company has a 6.23% stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund owns 749321.0 shares valued at 24.92 million, which represents a total stake of 5.80% of the company’s shares. Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds 544494.0 shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., which makes up 4.22% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) has gained 40.00% over the course of a year, with the price now at $2.25. According to a Zacks story on Mar-04-20, ‘3 Correction-Defying Bets to Buy as Markets Brave Coronavirus’. The shares of the company were last trading at 7.37% higher, and went as high as $2.35 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $2.00 and $2.35. The shares of the company are below the target price of $4.50 by -100.0%. The current market cap of the company is $86.27M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 151.37% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -54.90% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 31.25% in the past one month, 546.55% gain in 3 months, and 208.73% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of VXRT during past week was calculated to be 46.57% while that of a month was 23.64%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$1.58 and -$0.03 for the next quarter but will grow at 96.80% for the year. The analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 64.70%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the VXRT stock, the company needs to record a growth of -33.33% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $3.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $0.93 while its 200-day moving average is $0.63. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, VXRT has around 41.08M shares outstanding that normally trades 41.08M of its float. The price of VXRT recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 27.27% with 0.45 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of -0.84 while its RSI stands at 65.75.

Analysts are estimating that the VXRT stock price might go down by -33.33%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $3.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $3.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -33.33% from its current price. All in all, the price of VXRT has increased by 499.14% so far this year.