Surprising Moves Today, March 04, 2020: The Meet Group Inc. (MEET), Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), here’s why they are active

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) is currently trading at around $5.80, a price level that means its value has jumped 90.16% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, MEET shares have hit a high of $5.75 and a low of $5.33. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.05, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.69%. That was after the news story published on Feb-29-20 that was titled ‘Philadelphia-area companies had a painful week on Wall Street and there’s no telling what’s next’.

Comparatively, MEET’s year to date performance is at 10.58%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -1.69% over the last week and 3.94% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.42, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 8.98% and 6.94% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Wall Street analysts have given The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) a consensus price target of 6.35, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Canaccord Genuity issued a stock update for The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) on November 06, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer on June 21, 2019 rated the stock at Outperform. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 32.76%, while it is 3.65% above and -3.15% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.2 million against a 3-month average of 1.37M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 79.39% of the The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $60.28 million worth of the company’s shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased 5.83 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 5.06 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 2.07 million shares valued at 7.22 million. The company has a 2.89% stake in The Meet Group Inc. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns 1.57 million shares valued at 7.62 million, which represents a total stake of 2.19% of the company’s shares. DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio holds 1.29 million shares in The Meet Group Inc., which makes up 1.79% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has lost -5.35% over the course of a year, with the price now at $47.72. According to a Moody’s story on Mar-04-20, ‘Delta Air Lines, Inc. — Moody’s assigns Aa3 and A3 ratings to Delta Air Lines’ Series 2020-1 EETC’. The shares of the company were last trading at 3.33% higher, and went as high as $49.97 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $46.04 and $49.97. The shares of the company are below the target price of $70.35 by -47.42%. The current market cap of the company is $30.88B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -16.87% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -24.78% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -17.15% in the past one month, -19.42% loss in 3 months, and -20.19% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of DAL during past week was calculated to be 7.97% while that of a month was 3.60%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $7.32 and $8.06 for the next quarter but will grow at 28.70% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 7.76% for the next fiscal year and by 9.89% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 6.30% to $11.06B. 14 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $10.8B and a high of $11.2B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 14.60%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the DAL stock, the company needs to record a growth of -46.69% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $70.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $57.17 while its 200-day moving average is $57.10. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, DAL has around 668.68M shares outstanding that normally trades 637.62M of its float. The price of DAL recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -9.26% with 2.40 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.24 while its RSI stands at 29.29.

Analysts are estimating that the DAL stock price might go down by -88.6%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $90.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $60.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -25.73% from its current price. All in all, the price of DAL has decreased by -21.03% so far this year.