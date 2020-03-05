Surprising Moves Today, March 04, 2020: Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), here’s why they are active

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is currently trading at around $18.33, a price level that means its value has jumped 10.36% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, STNG shares have hit a high of $19.66 and a low of $17.44. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $40.45 and a low of $16.61, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 3.97%. That was after the news story published on Mar-02-20 that was titled ‘Edited Transcript of STNG earnings conference call or presentation 19-Feb-20 1:30pm GMT’.

Comparatively, STNG’s year to date performance is at -55.19%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 1.21% over the last week and -24.46% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.68, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.96% and 7.17% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Wall Street analysts have given Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) a consensus price target of 40.55, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $55.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $29.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 55.83% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 66.67%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 36.79 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Stifel issued a stock update for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on October 17, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. JP Morgan on May 16, 2019 rated the stock at Overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -37.55%, while it is -36.21% below and -13.71% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 657157.0 against a 3-month average of 1.44M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 78.06% of the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) total float.

Meanwhile, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has lost -6.88% over the course of a year, with the price now at $132.10. According to a Reuters story on Mar-04-20, ‘HPE, AMD win deal for U.S. supercomputer to model nuclear weapons’. The shares of the company were last trading at 2.48% higher, and went as high as $136.095 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $127.80 and $136.095. The shares of the company are below the target price of $149.94 by -13.5%. The current market cap of the company is $117.12B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -6.45% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -16.79% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -10.32% in the past one month, -4.13% loss in 3 months, and -4.89% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of IBM during past week was calculated to be 4.55% while that of a month was 2.65%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $10.73 and $14.18 for the next quarter but will shrink at -8.60% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 6.00% for the next fiscal year and by 7.26% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 0.30% to $18.23B. 14 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $18.14B and a high of $18.33B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -5.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the IBM stock, the company needs to record a growth of -16.58% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $154.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $141.16 while its 200-day moving average is $138.74. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, IBM has around 908.61M shares outstanding that normally trades 887.54M of its float. The price of IBM recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -9.04% with 4.37 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.29 while its RSI stands at 36.93.

Analysts are estimating that the IBM stock price might go down by -30.96%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $173.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $121.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 8.4% from its current price. All in all, the price of IBM has decreased by -3.83% so far this year.