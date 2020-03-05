Stocks To Watch Today, March 05, 2020: Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is currently trading at around $4.21, a price level that means its value has jumped 62.24% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, DVAX shares have hit a high of $4.49 and a low of $4.14. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $9.56 and a low of $2.60, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.61%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release’.

Comparatively, DVAX’s year to date performance is at -22.03%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 3.72% over the last week and -13.73% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.37, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.80% and 7.15% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 3 analysts have given Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) a consensus price target of 14.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $20.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $13.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 74.48% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 78.95%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 67.62 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. H.C. Wainwright issued a stock update for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) on October 18, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald on July 11, 2019 rated the stock at Overweight. 3 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 3 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -11.14%, while it is -21.67% below and -12.42% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 180896.0 against a 3-month average of 1.36M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 79.49% of the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) total float.

Meanwhile, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) has lost -8.36% over the course of a year, with the price now at $44.80. According to a PR Newswire story on Mar-04-20, ‘Truist Updates Timing of First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.45% lower, and went as high as $47.60 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $45.86 and $47.60. The shares of the company are below the target price of $58.27 by -30.07%. The current market cap of the company is $65.49B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -17.38% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -21.29% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -9.75% in the past one month, -12.92% loss in 3 months, and 1.46% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of TFC during past week was calculated to be 5.46% while that of a month was 2.86%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $3.94 and $4.82 for the next quarter but will grow at 44.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 9.63% for the next fiscal year and by 7.03% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 90.30% to $5.56B. 9 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $5.49B and a high of $5.59B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -6.10%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the TFC stock, the company needs to record a growth of -27.23% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $57.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $53.99 while its 200-day moving average is $51.81. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, TFC has around 1.38B shares outstanding that normally trades 1.34B of its float. The price of TFC recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -6.55% with 1.79 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.14 while its RSI stands at 27.83.

Analysts are estimating that the TFC stock price might go down by -45.09%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $65.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $53.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -18.3% from its current price. All in all, the price of TFC has decreased by -15.87% so far this year.