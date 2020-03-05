Stocks To Watch Today, March 04, 2020: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG), Visa Inc. (V)

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is currently trading at around $1.99, a price level that means its value has jumped 36.30% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, OSG shares have hit a high of $1.96 and a low of $1.79. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $2.71 and a low of $1.46, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 5.29%. That was after the news story published on Feb-28-20 that was titled ‘Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on March 13, 2020’.

Comparatively, OSG’s year to date performance is at -17.83%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 7.39% over the last week and 6.18% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.13, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 8.80% and 7.28% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Wall Street analysts have given Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) a consensus price target of 13.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 8.43%, while it is -2.63% below and 4.90% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 173689.0 against a 3-month average of 354.83K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 67.46% of the Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) total float.

Meanwhile, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has gained 25.53% over the course of a year, with the price now at $191.45. According to a Insider Monkey story on Mar-04-20, ‘Here is the 7th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds’. The shares of the company were last trading at 3.08% higher, and went as high as $194.04 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $184.50 and $194.04. The shares of the company are below the target price of $228.55 by -19.38%. The current market cap of the company is $395.17B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -3.19% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -10.61% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -6.65% in the past one month, 0.66% gain in 3 months, and 2.72% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of V during past week was calculated to be 4.53% while that of a month was 2.68%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $5.26 and $7.19 for the next quarter but will grow at 20.00% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 17.05% for the next fiscal year and by 15.17% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $6.05B. 29 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $5.95B and a high of $6.22B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 12.40%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the V stock, the company needs to record a growth of -19.09% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $228.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $197.87 while its 200-day moving average is $181.83. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, V has around 2.13B shares outstanding that normally trades 1.69B of its float. The price of V recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -1.42% with 6.37 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.96 while its RSI stands at 45.40.

Analysts are estimating that the V stock price might go down by -31.1%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $251.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $200.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -4.47% from its current price. All in all, the price of V has decreased by -1.15% so far this year.