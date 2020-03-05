Stock Price Analysis: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 4.52% higher today while Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is trading 3.40% higher

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) is currently trading at around $28.77, a price level that means its value has jumped 5.52% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, MGP shares have hit a high of $28.265 and a low of $27.27. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $34.37 and a low of $27.27, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.52%. That was after the news story published on Feb-25-20 that was titled ‘Edited Transcript of MGP earnings conference call or presentation 14-Feb-20 5:30pm GMT’.

Comparatively, MGP’s year to date performance is at -11.11%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -13.35% over the last week and -13.81% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.94, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.73% and 2.84% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Wall Street analysts have given MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) a consensus price target of 35.65, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $43.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $33.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 17.8% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 33.09%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 12.82 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.30 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Evercore ISI issued a stock update for MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) on February 18, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird on January 15, 2020 rated the stock at Neutral. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -6.63%, while it is -9.09% below and -10.67% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.11 million against a 3-month average of 1.48M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 94.71% of the MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $343.61 million worth of the company’s shares. Nuveen Asset Management purchased 6.78 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Zimmer Partners, LP acquired over 6.65 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund that owns 4.4 million shares valued at 131.42 million. The company has a 3.35% stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth/Income Fund owns 3.93 million shares valued at 118.17 million, which represents a total stake of 2.99% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Selected Value Fund holds 3.59 million shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC, which makes up 2.73% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has gained 21.17% over the course of a year, with the price now at $103.02. According to a TheStreet.com story on Mar-04-20, ‘Skyworks Solutions Lowers Outlook Due to Coronavirus’. The shares of the company were last trading at 3.40% higher, and went as high as $106.75 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $99.45 and $106.75. The shares of the company are below the target price of $130.16 by -26.34%. The current market cap of the company is $16.96B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -12.29% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -19.82% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -11.95% in the past one month, 1.35% gain in 3 months, and 32.36% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of SWKS during past week was calculated to be 6.43% while that of a month was 3.93%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $4.82 and $7.73 for the next quarter but will shrink at -22.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 18.41% for the next fiscal year and by 14.10% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $797.8M. 26 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $653M and a high of $819.39M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -6.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the SWKS stock, the company needs to record a growth of -32.01% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $136.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $117.17 while its 200-day moving average is $92.39. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, SWKS has around 170.20M shares outstanding that normally trades 169.57M of its float. The price of SWKS recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -6.16% with 5.10 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.29 while its RSI stands at 39.76.

Analysts are estimating that the SWKS stock price might go down by -45.6%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $150.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $105.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -1.92% from its current price. All in all, the price of SWKS has decreased by -17.58% so far this year.