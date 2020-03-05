Stock News Today – Headlines for March 4: American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is currently trading at around $137.15, a price level that means its value has jumped 36.32% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, AWK shares have hit a high of $134.75 and a low of $130.60. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $141.37 and a low of $100.61, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.36%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘American Water Teams With American Corporate Partners to Support Transitioning Veterans’.

Comparatively, AWK’s year to date performance is at 6.98%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -1.25% over the last week and -3.51% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 2.99, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 4.00% and 1.96% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 13 analysts have given American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) a consensus price target of 136.80, which is noticeably below its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. UBS issued a stock update for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) on February 04, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan on November 15, 2019 rated the stock at Neutral. 11 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 7 of the 11 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 12.14%, while it is 5.41% above and 1.92% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 628231.0 against a 3-month average of 1.07M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 89.80% of the American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $2.76 billion worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 15.8 million shares of the company’s common stock, while State Street Corporation acquired over 9.87 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 4.98 million shares valued at 578.2 million. The company has a 2.75% stake in American Water Works Company Inc. The Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund owns 4.4 million shares valued at 510.1 million, which represents a total stake of 2.43% of the company’s shares. Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds 3.55 million shares in American Water Works Company Inc., which makes up 1.96% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has lost -32.49% over the course of a year, with the price now at $24.02. According to a Footwear News story on Mar-04-20, ‘Industry Moves: YNAP Is Searching for CEO Federico Marchettis Successor + More’. The shares of the company were last trading at 2.85% higher, and went as high as $24.78 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $23.09 and $24.78. The shares of the company are below the target price of $30.92 by -28.73%. The current market cap of the company is $6.45B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -11.34% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -33.37% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -9.35% in the past one month, -13.13% loss in 3 months, and 13.12% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of TPR during past week was calculated to be 6.88% while that of a month was 4.16%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $1.84 and $2.59 for the next quarter but will grow at 7.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 17.78% for the next fiscal year and by 1.78% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $1.27B. 21 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $1.23B and a high of $1.3B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 8.80%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the TPR stock, the company needs to record a growth of -24.9% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $30.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $27.05 while its 200-day moving average is $26.96. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, TPR has around 276.00M shares outstanding that normally trades 275.17M of its float. The price of TPR recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -4.07% with 1.25 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.99 while its RSI stands at 38.39.

Analysts are estimating that the TPR stock price might go down by -99.83%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $48.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $24.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 0.08% from its current price. All in all, the price of TPR has decreased by -13.39% so far this year.