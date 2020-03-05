Stock News Summary – March 04, 2020: World Fuel Services Corporation (INT), NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is currently trading at around $29.07, a price level that means its value has jumped 7.39% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, INT shares have hit a high of $29.99 and a low of $27.50. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $44.37 and a low of $27.07, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.53%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘World Fuel Services Corporation Completes Acquisition of Universal Weather and Aviations UVair® Fuel Business’.

Comparatively, INT’s year to date performance is at -35.95%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -13.74% over the last week and -28.91% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.49, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 7.93% and 3.93% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 2 analysts have given World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) a consensus price target of 44.50, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $43.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $35.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 25.46% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 32.4%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 16.94 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Seaport Global Securities issued a stock update for World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) on March 07, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. BofA/Merrill on September 26, 2017 rated the stock at Underperform. 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -24.53%, while it is -26.19% below and -18.59% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 245382.0 against a 3-month average of 378.28K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 98.21% of the World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) total float.

Meanwhile, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has gained 51.14% over the course of a year, with the price now at $19.83. According to a Investopedia story on Feb-27-20, ‘Top Stocks for March 2020’. The shares of the company were last trading at 2.80% higher, and went as high as $20.36 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $19.04 and $20.36. The shares of the company are below the target price of $19.47 by 1.82%. The current market cap of the company is $11.52B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 15.22% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -6.00% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 17.48% in the past one month, 34.09% gain in 3 months, and 43.60% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of NLOK during past week was calculated to be 5.23% while that of a month was 3.83%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.62 and $1.11 for the next quarter but will shrink at -108.90% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 34.88% for the next fiscal year and by 9.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -49.60% to $601.89M. 14 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $600M and a high of $610.8M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 4276.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the NLOK stock, the company needs to record a growth of 1.66% before it can be able to surge past its median price target of $19.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $23.67 while its 200-day moving average is $23.17. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, NLOK has around 597.23M shares outstanding that normally trades 580.66M of its float. The price of NLOK recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 0.84% with 0.77 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.05 while its RSI stands at 60.24.

Analysts are estimating that the NLOK stock price might go down by -15.99%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $23.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $14.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 29.4% from its current price. All in all, the price of NLOK has increased by 30.83% so far this year.