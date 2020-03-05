Read this if the Thursday’s swings have you stressed: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is currently trading at around $6.24, a price level that means its value has jumped 0.81% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, HLX shares have hit a high of $6.68 and a low of $6.38. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $10.00 and a low of $6.19, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.45%. That was after the news story published on Feb-26-20 that was titled ‘Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events’.

Comparatively, HLX’s year to date performance is at -31.46%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -6.52% over the last week and -21.62% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.44, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 7.58% and 5.28% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 8 analysts have given Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) a consensus price target of 10.75, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $12.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $10.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 43.27% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 48.0%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 37.6 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Johnson Rice issued a stock update for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on November 25, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. BofA/Merrill on November 12, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. 8 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 8 rate it as a Hold; 7 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -24.61%, while it is -27.87% below and -21.42% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 193748.0 against a 3-month average of 1.13M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 109.46% of the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) total float.

Meanwhile, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has lost -74.24% over the course of a year, with the price now at $1.83. According to a Thomson Reuters StreetEvents story on Mar-04-20, ‘Edited Transcript of CPE earnings conference call or presentation 27-Feb-20 2:00pm GMT’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.79% lower, and went as high as $2.18 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $1.89 and $2.18. The shares of the company are below the target price of $6.34 by -246.45%. The current market cap of the company is $691.65M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -47.36% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -78.55% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -34.01% in the past one month, -47.71% loss in 3 months, and -48.68% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of CPE during past week was calculated to be 15.12% while that of a month was 8.38%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.25 and $1.25 for the next quarter but will grow at 140.60% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 16.56% for the next fiscal year and by 11.45% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 176.00% to $393.47M. 11 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $348.32M and a high of $429.75M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 30.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the CPE stock, the company needs to record a growth of -255.19% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $6.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $3.42 while its 200-day moving average is $4.51. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, CPE has around 356.52M shares outstanding that normally trades 356.52M of its float. The price of CPE recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -13.00% with 0.23 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.71 while its RSI stands at 20.88.

Analysts are estimating that the CPE stock price might go down by -364.48%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $8.50 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $3.50. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -91.26% from its current price. All in all, the price of CPE has decreased by -59.83% so far this year.