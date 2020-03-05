Price Analysis & Overview March 5: M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is currently trading at around $135.79, a price level that means its value has jumped 0.24% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, MTB shares have hit a high of $143.36 and a low of $135.46. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $175.72 and a low of $135.46, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.10%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘M&T Bank creates tech startup amidst focus on innovation’.

Comparatively, MTB’s year to date performance is at -15.71%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -6.76% over the last week and -15.38% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 5.35, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.29% and 2.78% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 20 analysts have given M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) a consensus price target of 181.30, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $207.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $150.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 22.63% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 34.4%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 9.47 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Odeon issued a stock update for M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) on January 24, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. BofA/Merrill on January 24, 2020 rated the stock at Neutral. 20 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 16 of the 20 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -16.01%, while it is -17.79% below and -15.75% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 194898.0 against a 3-month average of 686.64K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 84.20% of the M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) total float.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has gained 45.79% over the course of a year, with the price now at $17.23. According to a ACCESSWIRE story on Feb-28-20, ‘Lakeland Industries to Participate in the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference’. The shares of the company were last trading at 4.67% higher, and went as high as $18.00 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $16.20 and $18.00. The shares of the company are below the target price of $16.00 by 7.14%. The current market cap of the company is $124.60M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 33.59% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -38.47% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 27.15% in the past one month, 61.53% gain in 3 months, and 55.43% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of LAKE during past week was calculated to be 32.41% while that of a month was 13.40%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.02 and $0.67 for the next quarter but will shrink at -87.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 71.79% for the next fiscal year and by 10.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 4.80% to $26.24M. 1 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $26.24M and a high of $26.24M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 133.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the LAKE stock, the company needs to record a growth of 7.14% before it can be able to surge past its median price target of $16.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $13.02 while its 200-day moving average is $11.55. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, LAKE has around 7.57M shares outstanding that normally trades 7.47M of its float. The price of LAKE recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 0.98% with 2.58 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of -0.26 while its RSI stands at 59.48.

Analysts are estimating that the LAKE stock price might go up by 7.14%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $16.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $16.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 7.14% from its current price. All in all, the price of LAKE has increased by 52.41% so far this year.