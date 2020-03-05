Price Analysis & Overview March 4: New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR), Office Depot Inc. (ODP)

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) is currently trading at around $38.69, a price level that means its value has jumped 10.89% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, NJR shares have hit a high of $38.5978 and a low of $36.95. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $51.20 and a low of $34.89, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.34%. That was after the news story published on Feb-12-20 that was titled ‘Edited Transcript of NJR earnings conference call or presentation 6-Feb-20 3:00pm GMT’.

Comparatively, NJR’s year to date performance is at -16.81%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -8.56% over the last week and -10.26% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.24, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.18% and 2.75% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 5 analysts have given New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) a consensus price target of 44.67, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $53.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $36.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 14.02% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 27.0%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -7.47 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Guggenheim issued a stock update for New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) on January 08, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Sell” rating. Guggenheim on July 11, 2019 rated the stock at Neutral. 4 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 4 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -14.18%, while it is -9.24% below and -6.24% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 152692.0 against a 3-month average of 680.60K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 73.43% of the New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $614.1 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 10.27 million shares of the company’s common stock, while State Street Corporation acquired over 7.71 million shares.

The top investor is SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF that owns 4.06 million shares valued at 172.62 million. The company has a 4.25% stake in New Jersey Resources Corporation. The iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns 2.58 million shares valued at 109.68 million, which represents a total stake of 2.70% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 2.46 million shares in New Jersey Resources Corporation, which makes up 2.58% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has lost -32.95% over the course of a year, with the price now at $2.39. According to a Simply Wall St. story on Feb-28-20, ‘Office Depot, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here’s What Analysts Think Will Happen Next’. The shares of the company were last trading at 2.14% higher, and went as high as $2.52 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $2.30 and $2.52. The shares of the company are below the target price of $1.70 by 28.87%. The current market cap of the company is $1.28B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -2.61% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -37.43% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 5.41% in the past one month, 4.93% gain in 3 months, and 80.00% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of ODP during past week was calculated to be 13.30% while that of a month was 6.90%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.18 and $0.42 for the next quarter but will grow at 2.50% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 7.75% for the next fiscal year and by 12.30% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -2.60% to $2.69B. 1 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $2.69B and a high of $2.69B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 492.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the ODP stock, the company needs to record a growth of 28.87% before it can be able to surge past its median price target of $1.70. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $2.45 while its 200-day moving average is $2.07. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, ODP has around 545.00M shares outstanding that normally trades 522.77M of its float. The price of ODP recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -1.27% with 0.18 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 2.24 while its RSI stands at 49.03.

Analysts are estimating that the ODP stock price might go up by 24.69%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $1.80 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $1.60. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 33.05% from its current price. All in all, the price of ODP has decreased by -14.60% so far this year.