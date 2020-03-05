Here’s what happened: Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) loss 5.54% while Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) loss 5.30%

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) is currently trading at around $0.77, a price level that means its value has jumped 0.67% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, SPEX shares have hit a high of $0.88 and a low of $0.78. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $3.80 and a low of $0.76, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.54%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Spherix Moves Dividend Record Date to Friday, March 6, 2020’.

Comparatively, SPEX’s year to date performance is at -38.64%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -52.35% over the last week and -20.59% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.31, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 19.10% and 23.26% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) a consensus price target of 19.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $1822.10, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $1822.10. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 99.96% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 99.96%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 99.96 of its current value.

Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -54.24%, while it is -35.93% below and -32.94% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 253406.0 against a 3-month average of 588.01K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 3.17% of the Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) total float.

Meanwhile, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has lost -48.62% over the course of a year, with the price now at $13.76. According to a PR Newswire story on Mar-03-20, ‘Designer Brands Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release Date’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.30% lower, and went as high as $14.55 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $12.95 and $14.55. The shares of the company are below the target price of $18.71 by -35.97%. The current market cap of the company is $1.01B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -9.89% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -52.27% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 0.28% in the past one month, -9.64% loss in 3 months, and -5.65% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of DBI during past week was calculated to be 9.84% while that of a month was 5.58%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.81 and $1.82 for the next quarter but will shrink at -123.80% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 19.55% for the next fiscal year and by 14.68% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -0.20% to $841.63M. 7 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $826.9M and a high of $856.93M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 24.70%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the DBI stock, the company needs to record a growth of -38.08% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $19.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $15.23 while its 200-day moving average is $16.67. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, DBI has around 69.73M shares outstanding that normally trades 59.56M of its float. The price of DBI recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 6.76% with 0.87 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.11 while its RSI stands at 43.70.

Analysts are estimating that the DBI stock price might go down by -59.88%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $22.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $16.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -16.28% from its current price. All in all, the price of DBI has decreased by -7.69% so far this year.