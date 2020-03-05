Big Change Today: Teradata Corporation (TDC) grew 4.66% while Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) grew 3.19%

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is currently trading at around $21.25, a price level that means its value has jumped 13.37% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, TDC shares have hit a high of $21.2646 and a low of $19.72. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $49.42 and a low of $18.74, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.66%. That was after the news story published on Feb-12-20 that was titled ‘Teradata Earns Top Ranking in “Current Offering” Category and Named a Leader in Data Management for Analytics Evaluation by Independent Research Firm’.

Comparatively, TDC’s year to date performance is at -24.17%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -3.01% over the last week and -16.60% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.02, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.18% and 4.61% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 18 analysts have given Teradata Corporation (TDC) a consensus price target of 26.35, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $53.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $19.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 15.0% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 59.91%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -11.84 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.20 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. BMO Capital Markets issued a stock update for Teradata Corporation (TDC) on February 10, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets on November 11, 2019 rated the stock at Market Perform. 13 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 12 of the 13 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -29.43%, while it is -14.35% below and -5.28% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 726428.0 against a 3-month average of 1.27M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 45.15% of the Teradata Corporation (TDC) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $407.83 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 12.33 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 11.08 million shares.

The top investor is First Eagle Global Fund that owns 10.72 million shares valued at 320.9 million. The company has a 9.66% stake in Teradata Corporation. The Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns 5.77 million shares valued at 172.7 million, which represents a total stake of 5.20% of the company’s shares. iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds 3.26 million shares in Teradata Corporation, which makes up 2.94% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has gained 11.59% over the course of a year, with the price now at $61.09. According to a Investor’s Business Daily story on Mar-04-20, ‘These 4 Pharma Stocks Are Outplaying 90% Of The Stock Market’. The shares of the company were last trading at 3.19% higher, and went as high as $61.85 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $58.3442 and $61.85. The shares of the company are below the target price of $73.00 by -19.5%. The current market cap of the company is $134.82B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -5.24% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -10.61% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -5.96% in the past one month, 3.97% gain in 3 months, and 23.15% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of BMY during past week was calculated to be 4.18% while that of a month was 2.34%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $2.20 and $7.39 for the next quarter but will shrink at -33.90% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 19.92% for the next fiscal year and by 18.30% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 74.20% to $10.02B. 5 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $9.87B and a high of $10.17B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -177.20%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the BMY stock, the company needs to record a growth of -20.31% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $73.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $64.43 while its 200-day moving average is $54.02. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, BMY has around 2.28B shares outstanding that normally trades 2.26B of its float. The price of BMY recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -4.73% with 1.80 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.75 while its RSI stands at 41.79.

Analysts are estimating that the BMY stock price might go down by -29.32%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $79.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $63.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -3.13% from its current price. All in all, the price of BMY has decreased by -7.77% so far this year.