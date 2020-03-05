Big Change Today: Apple Inc. (AAPL) grew 3.60% while United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) grew 2.98%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is currently trading at around $299.73, a price level that means its value has jumped 76.83% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, AAPL shares have hit a high of $304.00 and a low of $285.80. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $327.85 and a low of $169.50, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 3.60%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Youve been diligently investing for retirement all these years. Why now is the time to hang onto cash’.

Comparatively, AAPL’s year to date performance is at -1.47%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 0.43% over the last week and -6.52% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 12.77, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.45% and 3.33% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 42 analysts have given Apple Inc. (AAPL) a consensus price target of 333.26, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $400.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $190.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 14.36% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 25.07%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -57.75 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.10 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Oppenheimer issued a stock update for Apple Inc. (AAPL) on March 02, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. DZ Bank on January 30, 2020 rated the stock at Buy. 39 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 13 of the 39 rate it as a Hold; 24 see it a buy, while 2 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 23.41%, while it is -2.34% below and -3.21% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 31.71 million against a 3-month average of 36.09M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 61.92% of the Apple Inc. (AAPL) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $96.71 billion worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 277.77 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Berkshire Hathaway, Inc acquired over 245.16 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 114.6 million shares valued at 22.68 billion. The company has a 2.62% stake in Apple Inc. The Vanguard 500 Index Fund owns 86.02 million shares valued at 17.02 billion, which represents a total stake of 1.97% of the company’s shares. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust holds 47.23 million shares in Apple Inc., which makes up 1.08% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has lost -17.36% over the course of a year, with the price now at $94.02. According to a Zacks story on Mar-04-20, ‘Coronavirus Concerns May Deal a Blow to UPS’ Q1 Results’. The shares of the company were last trading at 2.98% higher, and went as high as $96.00 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $90.571 and $96.00. The shares of the company are below the target price of $121.91 by -29.66%. The current market cap of the company is $78.16B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -14.44% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -24.97% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -11.80% in the past one month, -23.75% loss in 3 months, and -23.06% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of UPS during past week was calculated to be 4.07% while that of a month was 2.67%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $5.11 and $8.50 for the next quarter but will shrink at -7.20% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 7.62% for the next fiscal year and by 7.22% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 5.10% to $18.03B. 16 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $17.72B and a high of $18.35B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -123.60%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the UPS stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $109.39 while its 200-day moving average is $112.03. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, UPS has around 856.12M shares outstanding that normally trades 702.02M of its float. The price of UPS recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -2.77% with 3.23 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.24 while its RSI stands at 33.26. All in all, the price of UPS has decreased by -22.01% so far this year.