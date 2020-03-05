Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) add 10.11% while Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) add 2.08% – Here’s What Investors Should Know

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) is currently trading at around $5.23, a price level that means its value has jumped 112.61% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, ATOM shares have hit a high of $4.80 and a low of $4.5486. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $6.37 and a low of $2.46, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 10.11%. That was after the news story published on Feb-24-20 that was titled ‘How Much is Atomera Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Getting Paid?’.

Comparatively, ATOM’s year to date performance is at 54.22%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -3.85% over the last week and 14.18% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.45, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.33% and 11.22% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 2 analysts have given Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) a consensus price target of 8.50, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $10.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $7.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 38.47% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 47.7%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 25.29 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. ROTH Capital issued a stock update for Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) on October 18, 2018 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Loop Capital on June 22, 2018 rated the stock at Buy. 2 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 2 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 30.45%, while it is 26.86% above and 10.91% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 103378.0 against a 3-month average of 83.54K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 24.57% of the Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $5.11 million worth of the company’s shares. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased 551186.0 shares of the company’s common stock, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) acquired over 492042.0 shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 283435.0 shares valued at 1.43 million. The company has a 1.66% stake in Atomera Incorporated. The Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns 115195.0 shares valued at 579430.0, which represents a total stake of 0.67% of the company’s shares. Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 60574.0 shares in Atomera Incorporated, which makes up 0.35% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has gained 46.54% over the course of a year, with the price now at $167.93. According to a Bloomberg story on Mar-04-20, ‘Amazons Cloud Division Hires Lobbyists on Pentagon, Intel’. The shares of the company were last trading at 2.08% higher, and went as high as $175.00 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $162.26 and $175.00. The shares of the company are below the target price of $194.19 by -15.64%. The current market cap of the company is $1253.73B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -0.49% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -11.94% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -3.36% in the past one month, 8.67% gain in 3 months, and 19.33% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of MSFT during past week was calculated to be 6.16% while that of a month was 3.60%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $5.41 and $6.31 for the next quarter but will grow at 22.20% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 11.18% for the next fiscal year and by 14.86% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $34.42B. 26 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $32.8B and a high of $35.11B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 37.20%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the MSFT stock, the company needs to record a growth of -19.1% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $200.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $169.01 while its 200-day moving average is $146.61. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, MSFT has around 7.62B shares outstanding that normally trades 7.50B of its float. The price of MSFT recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -2.12% with 6.93 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.15 while its RSI stands at 46.41.

Analysts are estimating that the MSFT stock price might go down by -26.24%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $212.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $165.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 1.74% from its current price. All in all, the price of MSFT has increased by 4.32% so far this year.